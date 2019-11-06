The Lorenzo Bridge construction has hit a snag and is a bit delayed.
Megan Stark, Idaho Transportation Department’s public information officer, said that there were complications throughout the project.
“We had complications,” Stark said. “When the bridge railing was being manufactured there were manufacturing delays and in order to continue on with the project we and the contractor decided to move forward with the project. And that’s why we continued on the eastbound to keep the project moving along. And then we decided once the manufacturing was done and railing was ready to go and the eastbound is completed then we will go and replace the railing on the westbound side.”
She said that all together the eastbound and westbound rail will be done by Thanksgiving.
Victoria Varnedoe
The Standard Journal