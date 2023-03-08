Midway Elementary pays it forward for Valentines Day

Midway Elementary fourth grade students help load Pay it Forward Donations into a vehicle for transportation to distribution location. Midway students donated just under 1000 items this year.

 Photo Courtesy of Mitzi Hull

While other classrooms throughout the district were celebrating Valentines Day with parties, candy and valentines cards, fourth-grade classrooms at Midway Elementary were gathering up their donations for Pay it Forward Jefferson County.

Mitzi Hull, the fourth grade teacher who started the Valentines tradition eight years ago stated the Midway fourth-graders brought in just under 1000 donation items for Pay it Forward during this year’s Love Your Neighbor competition.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.