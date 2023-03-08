While other classrooms throughout the district were celebrating Valentines Day with parties, candy and valentines cards, fourth-grade classrooms at Midway Elementary were gathering up their donations for Pay it Forward Jefferson County.
Mitzi Hull, the fourth grade teacher who started the Valentines tradition eight years ago stated the Midway fourth-graders brought in just under 1000 donation items for Pay it Forward during this year’s Love Your Neighbor competition.
Love Your Neighbor is a competition between classrooms at Midway Middle School which Hull started as an alternative to Valentines cards.
“It gave the kids the ability to be able to sacrifice Valentines and buy donations instead,” Hull said. “Parents even kick in more than they typically would buying Valentine cards, anyway.”
According to Hull, the fourth-grade classes at Midway compete with each other to see which class brings in the most individually wrapped donation items. Donations, essential non-food items such as toothpaste, baby wipes and other hygiene items, are then accounted for during an event held in the Cafeteria for participating classes.
The total amount of donations is announced for all the participating classes, as well as the winners of the ice cream party. This year, students heard they were, altogether between three classrooms, responsible for donating 992 items for Pay it Forward.
Nikki Bell, with Pay it Forward, came to speak to the students about how their donations help people in their community. One year, Hull said, Bell read the students a thank you letter written by a donation recipient who had been “surprised and taken aback” that kids would do this for them.
Students then had the opportunity to help Bell load all of their collected donations into her vehicle to take back for distribution to those in need.
The yearly tradition, Hull said, has had a positive effect on her students as they learn how to show love through giving back to the community.
“I’ve had students always telling me how happy it makes them feel,” Hull said.
The tradition has been such a success for her classes, Hull stated. In fact, she feels she doesn’t think she’d ever go back to celebrating Valentines Day any other way as she continues to teach.
