After surveying which healthcare services are still needed in Jefferson County, Madison Health will be opening a primary care location in Rigby by September of this year.

Madison Health Chief Executive Officer Rachel Gonzalez, Public Relations Specialist Doug McBride and Madison County Commissioner Todd Smith approached the Jefferson County Board of commissioners on Feb. 21 to notify them and the residents of Jefferson County of their plan to open a primary care location for the county.


