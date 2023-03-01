After surveying which healthcare services are still needed in Jefferson County, Madison Health will be opening a primary care location in Rigby by September of this year.
Madison Health Chief Executive Officer Rachel Gonzalez, Public Relations Specialist Doug McBride and Madison County Commissioner Todd Smith approached the Jefferson County Board of commissioners on Feb. 21 to notify them and the residents of Jefferson County of their plan to open a primary care location for the county.
“This has been in the works for about a year,” said McBride in a phone interview following the meeting. “We’ve been looking at areas we could help fulfill for close to a year.”
According to McBride, Madison Health has been trying to capture which services are most needed in Jefferson County as it continues to see a population growth.
Similar to the model they have in Rexburg, McBride said the Rigby clinic would have rotating specialists to help provide care in certain areas not currently available in the city.
Currently, Madison Health is still investigating which of their services could be utilized in the Rigby area, so far stating they would like to provide mental health services, orthopedics and podiatry. Other services they would possibly like to offer through their rotating specialists model would include services from their sleep center and cancer care, in conjunction with the Huntsman Center in Utah.
“We’re look at the number of patients we’re seeing up here from Jefferson County, and seeing if satellite services would be useful in keeping them closer to home,” McBride said.
Along with rotating specialists, the location will also be a place where Jefferson County residents can see a primary care physician.
McBride mentioned Madison Health is having conversations with existing clinics in Rigby to ensure they aren’t stepping on any toes with the addition of their new primary care office. However, he believes their presence in the community will additionally help ease the burden of a growing population on the local clinics.
At this time, Madison Health has purchased property on Pleasant County Drive in Rigby in the old Dunn Law Office, McBride said. They are currently looking to begin renovation of the existing building and further construction near the end of May.
He further stated he anticipates the clinic will be ready to receive patients by August or September of this year.
