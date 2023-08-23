Representatives from Madison Health, Emergency Room Director Dr. Edwin Wells and Doug McBride, Executive Director of Business Development, visited with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 14 to update them on the state of Madison Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Services, Behavioral Health Unit and the new Rigby Health Clinic.
Wells stated he is the Medical director for several ambulance services in the area and with Jefferson County quickly approaching the start of their own ambulance services, he aimed to establish a positive relationship between the county and the hospital.
“I’m director at Madison, and we are working on quality improvement all the time” Wells said, “Want to make sure Jefferson County feels that Madison is a good option [for transports].”
The Madison Memorial ER, Wells said, transfers a fair amount of stroke, trauma and heart attack patients to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) still, due to the larger hospital’s amount of resources for those conditions. However, he said, Madison is prepared and willing to treat any and all other emergencies there in the Rexburg ER.
Jefferson County currently holds a contract with Idaho Falls Ambulance for transports to hospitals from Jefferson. Many of those transports are to EIRMC, however, according to Wells, several patients will often ask to be taken to Madison Memorial.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock asked Wells about the quality of the patient service at the Madison Memorial ER.
“I hope that, because there has been a persona of the service not being very good in the ER,” Hancock stated, “at Madison, two or three years ago.”
Wells responded by stating Madison has been focusing on their quality and have worked to try to change that perception over time. McBride added that many changes have taken place at the hospital, including changes in leadership.
McBride also provided the board with an update on Madison Health’s Rigby Medical Center which he says will be operational in September. The center will provide rotating specialists who bill bring services not widely offered in Rigby to the area. McBride stated they are still working on acquiring a few more specialist services.
So far, the clinic will offer Primary care, orthopedics, women’s services and podiatry. McBride stated one of the services he is still working to bring to the Rigby clinic are for Mental Health services.
“These are some areas where’s there’s not a lot of [that] in the area,” McBride said. “We’re trying to support some of those areas where we can. That’s what we’re trying to put into this Rigby Medical Center.”
He asked the commissioners to keep an ear to the ground and notify him if there are any other needs in the community that Madison Health may be able to support.
