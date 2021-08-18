Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg asked Jefferson County Commissioners if they would be willing to pledge money towards their new mental health wing during the commissioners meeting held Aug. 9.
Todd Smith, Commission Chairman for Madison County, stated the hospital has recently been trying to figure out how to better serve their mental health patients. A few years ago, the hospital decided to turn an under-used wing into an in-patient facility. The wing is set to open next month. Smith stated they will be hiring two licensed psychiatrists once the wing is completed, Dr. Jim McCoy and Dr. James Morris.
Director of Foundations, Sharon Pirente, then addressed the commissioners, stating the grant they have received is through the MJ Murdoch Trust. Pirente stated they have worked through them before with different grants, but the corporation is asking this time for the funds to be matched. The grant is around $600,000.
“They don’t expect dollar for dollar, but they do expect community support,” Pirente said. “Their words are that they want to know how much the community will put in.”
Pirente mentioned the Jefferson County community does utilize the hospital, especially when it comes to behavioral health services.
“We have run into a problem in our emergency department,” said Pirente. “Sometimes they can’t find a bed, and they will sit in the emergency room and wait for a bed; they are waiting at their most critical point.”
Pirente stated she believes this is a crisis in the local communities and in the country.
“I don’t think there is one family that hasn’t been affected by this,” said Pirente.
Commissioner Scott Hancock then asked what, exactly, the hospital was anticipating.
Smith stated there is no specific amount they are looking for, they are really looking for community support. Jefferson County contributes to the mental health needs at the hospital.
According to Smith, Fremont County pledge $10,000, and Madison County is pledging $50,000.
Hancock mentioned they send the residents to Idaho Falls if they need mental health services.
Smith stated with this wing opening up, people can be sent there. It will be adult only, but it will help with the over-crowding at other facilities.
Commissioner Roger Clark mentioned their was an individual in the community that had to be sent to Boise because of a lack of available beds in the area. Clark stated he definitely thinks this is a need.
Hancock then stated they are open to having this put on a future agenda, but the county is in the middle of finalizing it’s budget right now, so they couldn’t pledge any money until next year’s budget.