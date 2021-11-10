Magistrate Robert Crowley will be retiring from the bench after nearly fourteen years.
Crowley grew up in the Idaho Falls area for most of his life before heading to the University of Idaho to study law.
"The biggest thing," Crowley said of why he pursued law, "was a government class that sparked my interest."
Following his education, Crowley practiced law in Burley, Idaho for two years before making the move to Rigby. A law office in the city closed and Crowley used that as an opportunity to begin his own firm, where he was an attorney for 28 years practicing general law. Some of the areas he worked in included criminal defense, estates and collections.
"My favorite type of law to practice as an attorney was criminal law and adoptions," Crowley stated. "As a judge, adoptions were some of the nicer things we do."
Crowley said adoptions are always delightful — to see families coming together.
Crowley also mentioned programs that involve youth growth were satisfying, as you get to see children grow.
"Even when it comes to adults, watching them change their lives and make progress is exciting to see," he said.
For Crowley, he stated what's next for him is yet to be determined, but that it's been a hard decision to retire.
"For the most part it’s been a delightful experience," he said of his career. "I think most judges, they find it to really be a rewarding experience."