The Jefferson County mail-in ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. June 2 in order to be counted in the May 19 primary.
Those wishing to receive a ballot needed to request one by 8:00 p.m. May 19. Due to COVID-19, no physical voting locations will be available.
Cathy Dabell with Jefferson County Elections said the county had a voter turnout in the May 15, 2018 Primary as 38.75%.
Those who requested ballots should expect a wait in receiving ballots, as it may take ten to 14 days to process the request.
For those with questions regarding elections or voting, call 208-745-7756.
The candidates for County Commissioner Dist. #1 are Brian M. Farnsworth of Rigby and Shayne Young (incumbent) of Rigby. This is a four year term.
Candidates for County Commissioner Dist. #2 are Ty Belnap of Rigby and Scott B. Hancock (incumbent) of Rigby. This position is a two year term.
Steven P. Anderson of Rigby is the only candidate for County Sheriff. This position holds a four year term.
For County Prosecuting Attorney are Paul Gary Butikofer (incumbent) of Rigby and Mark Taylor of Rigby.