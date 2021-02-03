The demolition of the old Me'n Stans building took place Feb. 1 after the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency (RURA) took over the property for improvement of the area.
In the urban renewal agency's last meeting, board members discussed what type of businesses they wanted to have take over the lot, with several members stating that there's been lot of interest in the area and requests for a restaurant.
"We don't want to see office space," said RURA board member Adam Hall.
The board members agreed that they did not want to see any office spaces or residential space in the area, and stated that the goal would be a nicer, sit-down restaurant or retail space, possibly both.
According to Board Chairman Steve Abbott, the purpose of urban renewal is to clean up areas in the city. With the Me'n Stans building, urban renewal has spent $330,000 for the building, $80,000 for the vacant lot west of Me'n Stans, $11,000 for asbestos abatement and $47,000 for demolition – a total of $468,000.
"We are hoping to recover a good portion of that money back when we sell it," Abbott said.
The urban renewal board is currently waiting for a Request for Proposals to be drafted and once approved, RFPs will be accepted by the board.
Brent Tolman, who completes administrative work with the RURA, said he will suggest to the board to accept RFPs for no less than 30 days. The official decision on how long RFPs will be accepted though will be decided once the board reviews the request and approves it.
At the urban renewal meeting Jan. 21, the board also approved additional funds in the amount of $5,790.77 for the stalls at the rodeo barn due to a jump in material costs.
"That will cover materials, gas, welding wires and other consumables," Tolman said. "The cost of materials has increased quite a bit since the original estimate was provided."
The stalls, which will be portable, are being built by students from the Rigby High School Future Farmers of America group.