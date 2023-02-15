34-year-old Christopher Lee Kellogg was apprehended in Beaverhead County, Montana by Idaho State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed chase through Clark County on Feb. 2 according to newly appointed Sheriff Mark McClure.

According to a press release, Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Donohoo was passed by a blue Toyota Corolla traveling in excess of 86 miles per hour. When Donohoo initiated a traffic stop, Kellogg increased speed to 96 mph and exited the interstate at exit 172. He then re-entered the interstate, the release stated, travelling north in the south-bound lane, increasing speed again to over 100 mph.


