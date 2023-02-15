34-year-old Christopher Lee Kellogg was apprehended in Beaverhead County, Montana by Idaho State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed chase through Clark County on Feb. 2 according to newly appointed Sheriff Mark McClure.
According to a press release, Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Donohoo was passed by a blue Toyota Corolla traveling in excess of 86 miles per hour. When Donohoo initiated a traffic stop, Kellogg increased speed to 96 mph and exited the interstate at exit 172. He then re-entered the interstate, the release stated, travelling north in the south-bound lane, increasing speed again to over 100 mph.
Kellogg attempted to utilize an emergency crossover to return to the northbound lane when Donohoo rammed the front passenger tire with his patrol vehicle, the release said. This was Donohoo’s attempt to disable the vehicle and mitigate the risk posed to passers-by.
The Corolla instead reversed back into the south-bound lane and continued, Donohoo following from the north-bound lane. The release further states the Corolla struck a south-bound vehicle, causing minimal damage, and continued north into Beaverhead County, Montana stopping at mile marker 5.
Idaho State Police arrived on the scene shortly after the vehicle stopped and assisted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in taking Kellogg into custody. McClure stated Kellogg has been charged with Felony alluding and is being held in Madison County Jail.
Kellogg gave officers and deputies no indication or reasoning as to why he did what he did according to McClure in a phone interview.
At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public regarding the vehicle which was struck during the pursuit. Anyone with information is asked to call Clark County Dispatch.
