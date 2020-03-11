Man arrested for possession of sexually exploitative material of children

Colton C. Williams was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force March 5.
Williams resides in RIgby and was arrested for the possession of sexually exploitative material of children, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office Bonneville County Sheriffs, Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office all assisted the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with the arrest.