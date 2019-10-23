A fire burned down a “man cave” shed Oct. 18 in Rigby after a man threw gas on a fire to heat the place up.
“He was in there and he was cold,” Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said.
The gas worked — a little too well. Anderson said when the man threw gas on the fire, the flame traveled up the stream, burning his hand and causing him to drop the gas container. He managed to leave the shed and Anderson said there were no injuries.
Anderson said Central Fire received the call at 3:05 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene on 3rd West and found the shed ablaze. Anderson said no structure other than the shed burned.
Anderson said the owner of the shed estimated its contents at $1,500. Anderson said he estimates the shed itself, which was destroyed, was also worth about $1,500.