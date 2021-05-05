Lloyd Michael Vidrine has been placed back in jail after he contacted the victim in his case where he was charged with sexual battery of a minor child sixteen or seventeen years of age. Vidrine had recently completed a rider program just days before reaching out to the victim in Jan.
Following the probation violation and several hearings, District Judge Stevan Thompson sentenced Vidrine to a four to 12-year prison sentence on April 5 for the violation.
Vidrine’s plea agreement under previous Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer had him plead guilty to a single count in order to have the state dismiss the remaining two counts.
Following the agreement, Vidrine entered a rider program and following a progress report Jan. 7, Thompson placed him on ten years probation with a no contact order. He was also instructed to refrain from using social media and the internet.
According to documents, Vidrine was arrested for reaching out to the victim via Facebook after completing the rider program and accessing several social media outlets and internet sites.
“Offender appears at this time to be a danger to the community as he is actively seeking out his victim and broken his (no-contact order),” the affidavit on the violation states.
Vidrine, who was 35 at the time of the initial report, was originally charged with three felony counts of Children-Sexual Battery-Committed by Lewd or Lascivious Acts on a Minor Child 16 to 17 Years of Age after he began a sexual relationship through Tinder with a minor.
Vidrine stated he originally assumed the minor was 18 but had become aware of their age, and still participated in a relationship with them. Vidrine is not eligible for parole until Jan. 2024 and is currently being held in the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Boise.