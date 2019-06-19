Police have apprehended a Utah man accused of evading police and stealing multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle from a Jefferson County citizen.
Timothy R. Mitchell, 43, of Heber City Utah, will face multiple felony charges for crimes committed in Idaho. Mitchell was caught in Utah after crashing into a field while fleeing Logan City Police officers June 11.
The first incident in Idaho potentially linked to Mitchell occurred June 9 in Jefferson County. Idaho State Police located a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driving southbound on Interstate 15 near the Sage Junction Port of Entry. The truck had been reported stolen out of Minnesota.
Instead of stopping when police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver slowed before driving off the road into adjacent fields. The troopers lost sight of the vehicle, and ISP asked the Jefferson County and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Offices for assistance in a search. Officers did not manage to locate the vehicle or suspect.
At noon the next day, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office advised ISP that a man living in the county had reported that he found the stolen truck, but that his red and white Honda motorcycle had been taken.
When police apprehended Mitchell in Utah, the Logan Police Department determined he had been driving the stolen Honda motorcycle.
In addition to the charges in Idaho, Mitchell faces charges in Utah, including possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading police officers and reckless driving. In Minnesota, he is the subject of a felony warrant for violating parole on a prior charge of strong-armed rape.
The investigation is ongoing.