BLACKFOOT — Mayor Marc Carroll gave a COVID-19 status followed by discussion the evening of July 7 the Blackfoot city council meeting with input received from council members on any proposal to make wearing face masks mandatory in the city along with a discussion on prospects for exercising mayoral authority to not allow the Eastern Idaho State Fair to proceed in September.
While the discussion was not an action item, on the matter of making the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places in the city, council members were split during the discussion with council members Layne Gardner and Jan Simpson voicing support for the idea with councilmen Chris Jensen and Bart Brown opposed.
Carroll noted the number of municipalities in Idaho that have gone to mandatory masks, with Pocatello and Idaho Falls yet to decide on the matter but Pocatello is expected to vote on it soon.
During the discussion on a recent meeting by the Eastern Idaho State Fair board to move forward with plans for the 2020 fair, Carroll received support in comments from council members if the mayor were to exercise authority granted in State Codes Title 50 Chapter 3, Title 46 Chapter 10, and the Idaho State Constitution and not allow the fair to proceed with the possibility that such action could be taken sooner rather than later.
Carroll emphasized that he has been willing to go ahead with the fair if the fair board could present a plan on how to protect attendees and the community through social distancing, personal hygiene, and sanitizing. Carroll said he received a 30-page plan at 5:15 p.m. July 6 that seemed to fall short when it came to assurances. Council members were each given a copy of the plan.
Carroll said he was hoping to meet with EISF manager Brandon Bird along with Southeastern Idaho Public Health director Maggie Mann July 8. He said Mann had been given a copy of the plan and she was in the process of writing comments on it.
“The two big issues in going ahead with the fair are social distancing and how to protect citizens in and around the community from contracting COVID-19,” Carroll said. “I’m not seeing responses (in the plan) to those particular issues.”
If Carroll were to exercise that mayoral authority, the action would last for seven days with a council vote then needed to extend it past those seven days.
The fair has been scheduled for Sept. 4-12.
“We could wait until the day before the fair to do it, but then you have to consider things like the vendors who need to think of inventory and do some planning themselves, so it’s not fair to them. The sooner we cut it off, the better,” Carroll said. “I don’t want to give people false hope. Since I issued a statement on this last week, I received around 150 messages through email, phone calls, etc. The vast majority of people contacting me were in support of not having the fair, and that included vendors and even local businesses who said they will shut down during the time of the fair if it proceeds over concerns about spreading the virus into the community.”
Jensen mentioned vendors backing out, not finding grandstand shows, garbage and cleaning crews backing away, and other attractions deciding not to come to the fair this year.
“I think it will be a great big goose egg,” Jensen said. “To call it off now seems like a bit of a stretch.”
“It’s all a matter of timing,” Carroll said.
City attorney Garrett Sandow said the council could decide to extend the mayor’s declaration for an indefinite length of time, perhaps 90 days.
Without a vote, council members said they supported going forward with the mayor’s declaration.
