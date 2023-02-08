Coach Elliot Anderson spoke with several of his former athletes, students and friends from Rigby and Rigby High School on Feb. 3 at a meet and greet organized by Gary Leavitt and a handful of former Championship team members. Above Anderson is pictured with Mike Maloney.
Gary Leavitt and Bill Hawkins presented the commemmorative plaque, which will hang outside the doors to the Rigby High School Gym to former coach, Elliot Anderson during half-time at the Rigby vs. Highland High School boys basketball game on Feb. 3. Pictured above from left to right are Hawkins, Anderson and Leavitt.
EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star
Numerous people stood in line in the Rigby High School commons to greet and speak with former Coach Elliot Anderson on Feb. 3, prior to the Rigby vs. Highland High School game.
EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star
The Rigby High School commons were filled with various Rigby alum and their families on Feb. 3, just before the Rigby vs. Highland High School varsity game. These crowds gathered for one purpose, to honor former basketball Head Coach Elliot Anderson, in town to receive formal recognition from the school where he led seven varsity teams to State Championship Victory.
The event, planned for weeks by former State Champion Gary Leavitt, whom Anderson coached, and several of Andersons other Champions, was attended by several of Anderson’s former athletes and students.
“I expected around 200,” said Leavitt at the event, looking toward the main doors, where people could still be found entering the building. “This is good. It’s pretty good.”
Also in attendance were Anderson’s children Lance and Ryan, and their sister Kelly Birkland.
“It’s incredible,” Birkland, who brought her father to the event stated. “I’m so grateful to see so many familiar faces.”
Birkland expressed her excitement to see so many of her father’s “boys,” many of who she could no longer name, but recognized.
Anderson’s last year at Rigby High School was Kelly’s Sophomore year in high school. She stated the family atmosphere he father fostered in his teams resulted in her always feeling she had a team full of “big brothers” while she was in school.
Of all of the years Anderson Coached at Rigby, Birkland stated her favorite memories were always those which felt like family moments. She said she remembers her dad having the team over to their house for hamburgers and shakes.
“Mom would cook hamburgers and make shakes, and they would all come over,” Birkland said. “Having them in our home, it was so fun.”
Other attendees, such as Suzie (Buckland) Briggs had several non-basketball encounters with the coach.
Briggs was a cheerleader for the Trojans in 1982 and 1983, two years Rigby won state championships. She also took a weight class from the coach and was under his direction on the track team.
“I observed him, and admired him,” Briggs said. He pushed you to be your best.”
Briggs recalled a specific instance while on the Rigby Track Team where Anderson pushed her beyond her comfort zone.
“I normally did the 100, 200,” she said. “At one Track meet he said, ‘You’re in. You’re doing the 400.’”
Briggs recalled with a laugh that she did horribly in the event. Anderson, however, told her that she had at least completed the challenge.
As far as the event, Briggs and her husband believe the recognition was well deserved, stating their belief there would continue to be more people coming to meet and greet with the former coach.
Members of the Rigby Community, non-athletes who didn’t play for Anderson, came in support of his recognition. One such community member, Dirk Loveland, was friends with Anderson’s youngest son Ryan.
According to Loveland, the Anderson’s moved before he had the chance to play for him. However, the commons, filled with familiar old faces, he said, was a nice way to bring back all the old memories of the old gym.
Several of the people in attendance planned to stay for the basketball game against Highland High School, said Leavitt, as they had planned a small ceremony for the half-time session.
Leavitt and his crew had a commemorative plaque made in honor of Anderson, which will be hung outside the high school gym doors — a recognition several of Anderson’s athletes and supporters believed was a suitable way to honor the coach and his legacy.
“Janet and I, our kids all lived here. Our oldest boy graduated from Rigby High School. We’ve got a lot of ties here,” Anderson said, when asked how it felt to be back in Rigby.
There were a lot of faces at the event, Anderson said. He recognized names, but admitted it was difficult to recognize each individual face.
However, the room filled with chatter among old friends and teammates, very similar to memories Briggs shared of the games she used to attend in high school.
“They used to say when Rigby goes to State, the last to leave would turn out the lights,” Briggs said. “And it was true. Everyone loved to go watch Rigby play.”
