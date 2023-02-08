The Rigby High School commons were filled with various Rigby alum and their families on Feb. 3, just before the Rigby vs. Highland High School varsity game. These crowds gathered for one purpose, to honor former basketball Head Coach Elliot Anderson, in town to receive formal recognition from the school where he led seven varsity teams to State Championship Victory.

The event, planned for weeks by former State Champion Gary Leavitt, whom Anderson coached, and several of Andersons other Champions, was attended by several of Anderson’s former athletes and students.


