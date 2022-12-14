Mark McClure to replace Clements as Clark County Sheriff

Mark McClure

 Photo Courtesy of Mark McClure

Nearly two weeks after Sheriff John Clements' last day in office, the Clark County Board of Commissioners have named Mark McClure, of Dubois, as the new Clark County Sheriff.

McClure was one of three names the Clark County Republican Committee provided to the board. The other applicants were Chief Deputy Rick Donohoo and Reserve Officer Brandyn Knight. 


