Mark McClure to replace Clements as Clark County Sheriff

Nearly two weeks after Sheriff John Clements' last day in office, the Clark County Board of Commissioners have named Mark McClure, of Dubois, as the new Clark County Sheriff.
McClure was one of three names the Clark County Republican Committee provided to the board. The other applicants were Chief Deputy Rick Donohoo and Reserve Officer Brandyn Knight.
"I'm really excited," McClure stated. "This is a great opportunity for me to be of service to my community."
While McClure said he did not have a background in law enforcement, he stated he had served in the United States Navy for 21 years.
His career in the Navy was an interesting one, he said. He began as a welder and was then moved around several times through different stations and positions. At one point McClure became a Riverine Squad Boat Captain where he had the opportunity to train Iraqi police in law enforcement techniques, such as handling personnel and boats.
"I knew him as a kid," County Commissioner Greg Shenton said about him. "He went to be in the Navy and he served his country, now he wants to serve the people in this community."
According to Shenton, none of the three applicants they interviewed during their special meeting, called on Dec. 13, had much law enforcement experience. He stated one of the applicants had recently finished training, however taking on the role of County Sheriff may prove to be overwhelming for a freshly trained deputy.
"It's an intimidating position," McClure said. "Not that it scares me, or I think I can't do it, but it's a lot of responsibility."
During the interview process McClure demonstrated his eagerness to learn as much as he could in order to effectively serve the community, Shenton stated. According to Shenton, McClure was eager to receive training and certification, which is not required of a sheriff.
"You could tell he'd done a lot of research to know and understand what the job entails," Shenton said.
The commissioners extended the offer to McClure around 35 to 45 minutes following the interview process, after which he immediately accepted. According to the Clark County budget for this fiscal year, the position of Sheriff offers a salary of $74,263.
"I'm honored to have been selected," McClure said.
McClure and his brother were born in Mountain Home, where his father was stationed while in the United States Air Force. He stated he had moved around quite a bit in his childhood as a result. Throughout his life, however, he had always had ties to the Clark County Community as he is the grandson of the late Judge Mildred McClure.
In 1993 his family moved to Clark County where he eventually graduated high school.
McClure and his wife of six years, Lacie McClure, currently reside in his grandmother's house, which he stated he has been working to fix up.
He has two daughters, 22 and 17. He and his wife enjoy hunting and fishing, and other outdoor activities, while his daughters enjoy going out to eat as a family, visiting theme parks and traveling together to see and experience new things.
One of McClure's favorite Clark County events is Rodeo Weekend, where the community comes together to watch a rodeo and have a street dance.
"He wants to be involved," Shenton stated as a response to how he believes McClure will benefit the community at large.
His goals for the Sheriff's Office are, primarily, to get it off the ground by hiring for the open dispatch and deputy positions first. He stated he wants to develop a good working relationship between the Sheriff's Office and the community.
"There's already one there," he stated, "but I want to build on it and get the community into a position where they know the Sheriff's Office is there to help them."
McClure will be sworn into office on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.
