Mark Taylor announces candidacy for Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney

Rigby resident Mark Taylor announced his candidacy filing for Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney March 13.
Taylor is a Rexburg attorney and former prosecutor for the United States government.
In addition to prosecuting crimes, Taylor explains, “The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is also responsible for providing legal advice to the county commissioners and the other county departments on civil laws, such as zoning, nuisance laws and taxation. A civil law attorney also investigates and prosecutes civil cases, which are very different from criminal cases.”
Taylor says that about a year ago, some Jefferson County employees asked him to run for prosecuting attorney and while he had to think twice about it, he recognized that he could have an impact on the county.
“I enjoy my work at Rigby, Andrus and Rigby Law,” Taylor said. “However, when they explained to me the needs that Jefferson County has, which are not being met by the current prosecuting attorney, I recognized that my experience could really make a difference for our community and I decided to take on the challenge.”