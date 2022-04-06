MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of March.

Johnathan Maupin and Charlie Nicole Hansen

Easton Martin and Victoria Thompson-Briggs

Samuel Sites and Alexis Fuller

Jaren Merrill and Katelin Bake

Bryan Gillihan and Kimberly Roth

Luke Tapp and Maggie Sullivan

Jessie Johnson and Tabitha Brazier

Ty Bateman and Caitlin Gourley

Gerald Nash and Eula Nickell

Braden Youngstrom and Baylee Waters

Spencer Criddle and A’njanae Hillman

William Fountain and Geri Lynn Schwendinger

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of March.

Dayna and Bracken Eckersell

Jonathan and Keesha Hart

Jessica and Derick Mondy

Megan and Christopher Kraft

Lana and Luigi Caligiuri

Whitney and Rhett Ricks

Kristina and Joshua Nyman

Stephanie and Jared Wilding

Jessica Grover and Alan Nicolet

Cesar Villegas-Trejo and Sandra Camacho-Vargas

Timothy and Melissa Goss

Jack and Tara Robbins

Donna and Van Jorgensen

Recommended for you