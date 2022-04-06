MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of March.
Johnathan Maupin and Charlie Nicole Hansen
Easton Martin and Victoria Thompson-Briggs
Samuel Sites and Alexis Fuller
Jaren Merrill and Katelin Bake
Bryan Gillihan and Kimberly Roth
Luke Tapp and Maggie Sullivan
Jessie Johnson and Tabitha Brazier
Ty Bateman and Caitlin Gourley
Gerald Nash and Eula Nickell
Braden Youngstrom and Baylee Waters
Spencer Criddle and A’njanae Hillman
William Fountain and Geri Lynn Schwendinger
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of March.
Dayna and Bracken Eckersell
Jonathan and Keesha Hart
Jessica and Derick Mondy
Megan and Christopher Kraft
Lana and Luigi Caligiuri
Whitney and Rhett Ricks
Kristina and Joshua Nyman
Stephanie and Jared Wilding
Jessica Grover and Alan Nicolet
Cesar Villegas-Trejo and Sandra Camacho-Vargas
Timothy and Melissa Goss
Jack and Tara Robbins
Donna and Van Jorgensen
