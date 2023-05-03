MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of March and April.
Scott Alan Feathers and Susan Gardner
Joseph Wood and Julieta Martinez Zapata
Cade Clark and Morgan Keetch
Tyler Palmrose and Maria Indangan
Braxton Hook and Cambree Fisher
Rhett Thornley and Brooklyn Youngstrom
Kaysen Munford and Makayla Campbell
James Harmon and Patricia Lynch
James Davis and Chelsie Baumann
Bryce Daulton and Kalli Kerby
Ethan Eckersell and Alli Kohrman
Shane Beckstrom and Marly Bazil
Glen Radford and Kayla Bradshaw
David Limas and Elizabeth Furniss
Jesus Ochoa-Munguia and Cecilia Ochoa
Alejandro Fernandez and Brissdia Apodaca
Carter Wuollet and Ashlynn Barton
Kason Klingler and Shelby Murdock
Tristan Bramwell and Nikylia Jenson
Dylan Burtenshaw and Kiera Young
Jesus Lopez-Chihuahua and Evelyn Valdez
Connor Ames and Michelle Mortimer
DIVORCESThe following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of March and April.
Trae Garcia v Isabel Linares
Crosslee Wilde v Tyler Radford
Jennifer Yost v Scott Yost
Amber Rosenberg v Jed Rosenberg
Bryce Clark v Shelli Clark
Katryna Nassar v Michael Nassar
Brenda Hendricks v Michael Hendricks
Miriam Halley v Charles Williams
Nancy Stacey v Scot Stacey
David Adams v Sylvia Arnold
Bryan Summers v Michelle Summers
Tracy Wilde v Lester Wilson
Noah Franz v Dallas Sartin
Alexandra Crockett v Cody Crockett
Karen Hicks v Luke Hicks
Derwyn Berg v Woodrina Berg
Kenny Wilkins v Shannon Wilkins
Brian Nielson v Kaydee Nielson
JoAnn Clark v Kent Clark
Madeline Clark v Tyler Clark
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.