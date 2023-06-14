MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of May.
Rodney Fairchild and Alexis Cornelius
Adam Chew and Jill Murphy
Michael Steever and Sadey Eppich
Brendyn Pharis and Mekenna Pincock
Cael Neeley and Gabriela Gonzalez-Galvan
Taylon Mason and Kimberly Hayes
Austin Lee and Nina Rydalch
Kenneth Hamilton and Breianne Elizondo
Isaac Moreno and and Alicia Nelson
Skyler Johansson and Chelsey Peavey
Corin Stier and Allison Adamson
Vance Cox and Kami Foster
Nancy Mahoney and Marlene Martian
Rigoberto Arteaga and Erica Garza
William Larson and Kattie Fisher
Garrett Peters and Ila Chandler
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of May.
Kiana Allen v. Levi Allen
Heather Andrews v. Dylan Andrews
Michael Darby v. Stephanie Darby
Dillon Harris v. Miranda Harris
Krista McInelly v. Nicholas McInelly
Annaleigh Layton v. Robert Layton
Audrey Lefevre-Springer v. Samuel Springer
Jessica Willharm v. Troy Willharm
James Everson v. Aleen Everson
Elizabeth Stang v. Thomas Stang
Katharyn Giles v. Newman Giles
Linda Holden v. Terry Holden
Laura Gutierrez v. William Roberts
Travis Thompson v. Kristy Thompson
