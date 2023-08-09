MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Brigham Clark and Madison Booth
Carson Dayley and Shayanne Richardson
Marcus Clay and Shyann Ashbocker
Trevon Mason and Tami Wilding
Bryan Pickett and Chrysler Potter
Levi Swasey and Aubrey Banks
Ty Bohman and Amberlei Thompson
Targhee Newman and Amaya Webster
Carson Rhodehouse and McKenzie Candalot
Kent Kelley and Hannah Prestwich
David Frame and McKenzie Frantz
Tyler Ricks and Jenny Miller
Brandon Ball and Brynlee Poole
Sheldon Cutright and Bailey Wills
Conner Witbeck and Brodee Hicks
Talon Tonks and Makenna Hubler
Talon Shears and Ashlee Parrotte
Kenneth Blakely and Amanda Funk
Aaron Henry and Brooke Bishop
Ethan Whiting and Ashley Winn
Cade Brown and Anna Morris
Kale Miskin and Baylie Huntsman
Logan Thornley and Audrey Godfrey
DIVORCESThe following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Ashley Johnson v Erik Johnson
Nathan Smith v Keisha Smith
Gary Roholt v Melissa Roholt
Scott Smyth v Amie D’Autremont
DeAnn Delobel v Roland Delobel
Russell Hulse v Jackie Hulse
Sierra Davenport v Dylan Davenport
Trisha Martin v Robert Martin
Faith Gutierrez v Austin Leavitt
Jade Robinson v Joseph Kohler
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.