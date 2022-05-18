MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.
Ralph Frantz Faneus and Rebecca Ann Stucki
Patrick D Schoonmaker and Katherine N Harrison
Samuel Parry Thomas and Jackie Ball
Jonathon Michael Frank and Kathlyn Marie Metcalf
Gage Matthew Oler and Gwendelynn Ellen Love
Julio Enrique Garcia and Cristina Marisol Ontiveros
David Eugene Cooper and Tina Dannette Dixon
Dalan Micheal Abegglen and Jessica Nicole Henrie
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.
Amanda and Charles Cromar
Lindsea and Leland Barlow
Brittany and BJ Edwards
Marilyn and Tyler Nielson
Britney and Cory Gardner
Donald and Lisa Peterson
Karen Alvarez and Marco Soto
Joshua and Justine Decker
Kara and Daniel Hendrickson
Jennifer and Brian Eversull
Stephen Peak and Sydni Arnold
Kindell Hoffman and Alexandra Drussel
Charlene and Bryan Collins
Rosalba Lopez Nava and Mario Sanchez
