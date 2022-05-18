MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Ralph Frantz Faneus and Rebecca Ann Stucki

Patrick D Schoonmaker and Katherine N Harrison

Samuel Parry Thomas and Jackie Ball

Jonathon Michael Frank and Kathlyn Marie Metcalf

Gage Matthew Oler and Gwendelynn Ellen Love

Julio Enrique Garcia and Cristina Marisol Ontiveros

David Eugene Cooper and Tina Dannette Dixon

Dalan Micheal Abegglen and Jessica Nicole Henrie

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Amanda and Charles Cromar

Lindsea and Leland Barlow

Brittany and BJ Edwards

Marilyn and Tyler Nielson

Britney and Cory Gardner

Donald and Lisa Peterson

Karen Alvarez and Marco Soto

Joshua and Justine Decker

Kara and Daniel Hendrickson

Jennifer and Brian Eversull

Stephen Peak and Sydni Arnold

Kindell Hoffman and Alexandra Drussel

Charlene and Bryan Collins

Rosalba Lopez Nava and Mario Sanchez

