MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of May.
Sterling Russel and Savannah Ehlert
Teancum Bill Roundy and Maryann Musser
Ronald Larson Jr. and Abigail Catacutan
Robert Baldwin and Rael Fisher
Peyton Johnson and Morgan Campbell
Bradley Stanger and Barbara Hutchens
Garrett Wilson and Corinne Heiner
Logan Gambles and Averi Hooper
Jonah Dalmas and Chelsea Lafever
Corbon Hathway and Aliesha Nuttall
Eric Olson and Hailey Bullard
Timothy Burgess and Tyresha Hale
Jeffrey Nield and Marlee Doman
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of May.
Dawn and Wade Banta
Sarah and Eugene German
Tayler and Nicholas Young
Daniel Smith and Amy Secula
Michelle Sangray and Bryce Johnson
Brandy Burnside and Mitchell Anderson
Jovonna and Christopher Howes
