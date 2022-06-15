MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Sterling Russel and Savannah Ehlert

Teancum Bill Roundy and Maryann Musser

Ronald Larson Jr. and Abigail Catacutan

Robert Baldwin and Rael Fisher

Peyton Johnson and Morgan Campbell

Bradley Stanger and Barbara Hutchens

Garrett Wilson and Corinne Heiner

Logan Gambles and Averi Hooper

Jonah Dalmas and Chelsea Lafever

Corbon Hathway and Aliesha Nuttall

Eric Olson and Hailey Bullard

Timothy Burgess and Tyresha Hale

Jeffrey Nield and Marlee Doman

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Dawn and Wade Banta

Sarah and Eugene German

Tayler and Nicholas Young

Daniel Smith and Amy Secula

Michelle Sangray and Bryce Johnson

Brandy Burnside and Mitchell Anderson

Jovonna and Christopher Howes

