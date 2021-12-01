Marriages and Divorces Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of November.Cody Saurey and Makylie Ream Ryan Jack and Grace TisdaleTristan Frasure and Shaylie AndersenNicholas Tuley and Katherine MaierRiley Hill and Ashlee BerrettBraydon Adams and Lindsey BrinkerhoffDIVORCESThe following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of November. David and Tiffany SpackmanLionel and Brandie SmithThomas and Callie HendersonBrady and Amy TaylorQuinncey and Alina KreimannRichard and Devynne HunterClifford and Joni RobertsonRiley and Shaely CovingtonTed Rhodes and Kim Hyde-RhodesDaryl and Denise Peitz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Civil Law Jefferson County Judgement Daryl Riley Hill Clifford November Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Wolfley-Hillier, Whitney Carroll re-elected as Blackfoot mayor Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school Musselman, Dean Lang, Marie Montana man dies in crash near Mackay Sheriff: Ammon man arrested for aggravated battery HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 5A District 5/6 all-conference lists revealed Teen may lose use of leg after Tuesday morning stabbing HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Butte County girls basketball improves to 5-0. Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.