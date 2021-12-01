MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of November.

Cody Saurey and Makylie Ream

Ryan Jack and Grace Tisdale

Tristan Frasure and Shaylie Andersen

Nicholas Tuley and Katherine Maier

Riley Hill and Ashlee Berrett

Braydon Adams and Lindsey Brinkerhoff

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of November.

David and Tiffany Spackman

Lionel and Brandie Smith

Thomas and Callie Henderson

Brady and Amy Taylor

Quinncey and Alina Kreimann

Richard and Devynne Hunter

Clifford and Joni Robertson

Riley and Shaely Covington

Ted Rhodes and Kim Hyde-Rhodes

Daryl and Denise Peitz

