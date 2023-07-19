MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of June.
Jared Nielsen and Alyssa Forsberg
Nathan Funk and Melena Christopherson
Daniel Garcia and Amber Hale
Hope Hartman and Abriana Yanez
Chad Jackson and Breanna Davis
Donald Vernon and Nicolette Vernon
Jose Mondragon and Maria Estrada
Christopher Krueger and Kellie Radford
Steven Smith and Jaime Merrill
William Davis and Kimberley Leatham
Ethan Poole and Brynna Krieger
Carter Lance and Madysen Selman
Jonathan Furniss and Makell Perez
Creed Calder and Skylar Park
Casey Bame and Anne Teuscher
Jonathan Dyson and Grace Oleson
Jessen Buster and Elizabeth Miller
Justin Bigelow and Erin Smith
Jaxon Graham and Breanna Hill
Bridger Daniel and Marissa Fife
Colby Smith and Cumorah Short
Nathan Harper and McKell Parkinson
Anthony Hernandez and Yezenia Porras
Steven Zundel and Cassidy Castaneda
Mason Tolley and Lauren Sutton
Thane Grover and Elizabeth Lewis
DIVORCESThe following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of June.
Ruben De Lapaz v. Ana Costilla Delgado
Derick Gunderson v. Freedom Gunderson
Richard Shetler III v. Kristina Shetler
Paul Spannknebel v. Rani Spannknebel
Steven Clay v. Ashley Clay
Joy Worthington v. Scott Worthington
Justin McFarland v. Teresa McFarland
Jordan Edelmayer v. Rhonda Smith
Jared Giannini v. Jilinda Wray
