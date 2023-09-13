MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of August.
Hector Diaz and Beverly Parks
Dustin Mathie and Cheyenne Kelly
Ethan Olsen and Samantha Andreason
Chance Ellis and Shaylie Rigoulot
Samuel Wilcox and Stephanie Burton
Treyton Romrell and Alexis Johnson
Carter Smith and Sydney Nate
Loren Lund and Angela Jones
Dahlton Young and Angelica Beemer
Kurt Hansen and Teresa Hansen
Hyrum Thompson and Alexis Hansen
Shawn Webster and Brindalyn Fullmer
Cory Warner and Paige Crittenden
Robert Eddins and Janalyn Larsen
Richard Jones and Elizabeth Becraft
Chadwick Wasylow and Nicole Rumsey
Trystan Wilde and Shalise Andrus
Jordan Harada and Kelsey Vandemarr
Logan McFaddin and Harlee Hayes
John Schneider and Holly Robbins
DIVORCESThe following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of August.
Breonna v. Jacob Jolley
Dana v. Michael Alboucq
Paige Sipe v. Ryan Jensen
Melody v. Gary Johnson
Rebekah v. Zachary Whitehead
Katelyn v. James Terry
Clifford Johnson v. Juliane Marsch
Dustin v. Kristie Lamb
Sandra Frew v. Michael Adams Frew
Ronnie Krites v. Kayla Whitchurch
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.