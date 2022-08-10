MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Humberto Aron Ortega and Edna Maria Grant
Andrew AV Kifer and Jennifer Jean Campbell
Dan Russel Schwendiman and Sara Boone
Barrett C Stokes and Anna Marie Baumgart
Tate Mckay Rose and Laramie Paige Wheeler
Randy Maurice Johnson and Cierra Lea Larson
Kolby Michael Stanger and Destiny Marvin
Cole Barrus and Carlee Bond
Michael Kallsen and Sheri Ann Havel
Staten Torgerson and Megan Smyer
Cory Bates and Heidi Mitchell
Justin Thomas and Taneil Shupe
Kyle Johnson and Ashlee Price
Jordan Barnes and Heather Schreiner
Nathan Smith and Ashlyn Thorngren
Benjamin Neil and Jane Campbell
Kean Briggs and Brittney Hudson
Donald Vanderholm and Riley Sanders
Devon Christensen and Rylee Calder
Scott Thomas and Sarah Hanni
Connor Madsen and Abigail Williams
Harrison Moon and Abigail Lovejoy
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Jerad Childers v Laura Childers
Timothy Hannabach v Maria Almanza-Sedano
Christopher Wagoner v Tonia Wagoner
Brittney Carroll v Mark Carroll II
Jill Zollinger v Stanley Bitsoi
Nathan Barton v Citlaly Barton
Rachel Valentine v Jeremy Valentine
Rebecca Trujeque v Joseph Trujeque
Rebecca Jones v James Jones
Tammy Tyler v Robert Pyne
Kurt Hansen v Teresa Hansen
Eldon Ball v Lawauna Ball
Athena Reasons v James Reasons
Kregg Passey v Brandee Passey
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.