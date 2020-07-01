MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of May.
Cameron Keith Faler and Tanna Elizabeth Bolin
Cayden Ryan Butler and Emma Lanae Benson
Tanner Paul Waters and Braily Shae Rosenberg
Thomas Michael Brewer and Ashlee Lane Marshall
McKray David Poole and Alexis Paige Hepworth
Scott Robert Price and Raydene Virgin
Jack Richard Robbins and Tara Jo Nagle
Samantha Marie Arave and Danielle Justine Kelly
Jed R. Hawkins and Heather Marie Hawkins
Ryan Tanner Prophet Samantha Maria Rutten
Ryan Cade Holder and Kelby Delila Ripplinger
Dalton Allen Garretson and Danica Christine Casper
Timothy Michael Gray and Elsha Lee Peterson
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of May.
Shane John Gray and Trudi Gray
Jilinda Wray and Tyler Wray
Amber Rae Reddick and Sam Reddick
Angela Jones and Shane J. Jones
Jeremy Lewis Linares and Jennifer Stamper
Kimberly Smith and Nathan Ward Smith
John Robeson and Rachelle Robeson