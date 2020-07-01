MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Cameron Keith Faler and Tanna Elizabeth Bolin

Cayden Ryan Butler and Emma Lanae Benson

Tanner Paul Waters and Braily Shae Rosenberg

Thomas Michael Brewer and Ashlee Lane Marshall

McKray David Poole and Alexis Paige Hepworth

Scott Robert Price and Raydene Virgin

Jack Richard Robbins and Tara Jo Nagle

Samantha Marie Arave and Danielle Justine Kelly

Jed R. Hawkins and Heather Marie Hawkins

Ryan Tanner Prophet Samantha Maria Rutten

Ryan Cade Holder and Kelby Delila Ripplinger

Dalton Allen Garretson and Danica Christine Casper

Timothy Michael Gray and Elsha Lee Peterson

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Shane John Gray and Trudi Gray

Jilinda Wray and Tyler Wray

Amber Rae Reddick and Sam Reddick

Angela Jones and Shane J. Jones

Jeremy Lewis Linares and Jennifer Stamper

Kimberly Smith and Nathan Ward Smith

John Robeson and Rachelle Robeson