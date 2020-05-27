MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Chase Henrichsen and Joanna Burton

Dallin White and Paige Nieporte

John Langfoss and Angelica Garcia-Paz

Samuel Hodson and Brooke Laing

Kyle McMinn and Jade Parkinson

Daniel Martin and Rachel Bird

Joshua Barrott and Ashlee Wardell

Kyle Adams and Kallie Brophy

Dixon Anderson and Alexia Carvalho

David Collado Silva and Paige Bronson

Brandon Thiel and Kelly Lords

Brandon Bell and Annalee White

Glenn Mabey and Jordan Comstock

Canon Mickelsen and Hallee Sainsbury

Jonathan Hemming and Zipporah Risley

Spencer Storer and Mindy Boozer

Jacob McBride and Makayla Muhlestein

Adam Driscoll and Briley Wight

Min Je Park and Nannie A Zorrilla

Francisco R Diaz Gonzalez and Macady Waters

Justin Clements and Kelsey Clarkson

Eldon Ball and Lawauna Kunz

Dallas Rodabough and Lexie Scott

Levi Burbank and Stacey Johnston

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Alexis Newman and Dakota Newman 

Colin Short and Macady Waters

Cheyenne Vazquez and Jose Vazquez 

Dawn Thornton and Torrey Thornton

Justin Bodily and Sarah Bodily