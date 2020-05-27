MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.
Chase Henrichsen and Joanna Burton
Dallin White and Paige Nieporte
John Langfoss and Angelica Garcia-Paz
Samuel Hodson and Brooke Laing
Kyle McMinn and Jade Parkinson
Daniel Martin and Rachel Bird
Joshua Barrott and Ashlee Wardell
Kyle Adams and Kallie Brophy
Dixon Anderson and Alexia Carvalho
David Collado Silva and Paige Bronson
Brandon Thiel and Kelly Lords
Brandon Bell and Annalee White
Glenn Mabey and Jordan Comstock
Canon Mickelsen and Hallee Sainsbury
Jonathan Hemming and Zipporah Risley
Spencer Storer and Mindy Boozer
Jacob McBride and Makayla Muhlestein
Adam Driscoll and Briley Wight
Min Je Park and Nannie A Zorrilla
Francisco R Diaz Gonzalez and Macady Waters
Justin Clements and Kelsey Clarkson
Eldon Ball and Lawauna Kunz
Dallas Rodabough and Lexie Scott
Levi Burbank and Stacey Johnston
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.
Alexis Newman and Dakota Newman
Colin Short and Macady Waters
Cheyenne Vazquez and Jose Vazquez
Dawn Thornton and Torrey Thornton
Justin Bodily and Sarah Bodily