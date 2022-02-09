MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of January.

Brandon Smith and Emma Segura

Raymond Hamilton and Kayline Poulsen

Samuel Romney and Laura Schlegel

Nathan Martin and Marissa Ricks

Jonathan Beck and Tiffanie Winkler

James Ivie and Angela Sayer

Cody Anderson and Rachel Horan

Kade Robison and Mallory Barzee

Sean Bartholick and Mckinzie Ferguson

Brock Godfrey and Robyn Taylor

Scott Love and Kristin Keele

Wyatt Billman and Addie Petersen

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of January.

Aaron and Mehra Smith

Darren and Ruth Mecham

Audra and Christopher Lenda

Elizabeth and Ernest Lengle

Elisabeth and Jesus Romero

