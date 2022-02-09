Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of January.
Brandon Smith and Emma Segura
Raymond Hamilton and Kayline Poulsen
Samuel Romney and Laura Schlegel
Nathan Martin and Marissa Ricks
Jonathan Beck and Tiffanie Winkler
James Ivie and Angela Sayer
Cody Anderson and Rachel Horan
Kade Robison and Mallory Barzee
Sean Bartholick and Mckinzie Ferguson
Brock Godfrey and Robyn Taylor
Scott Love and Kristin Keele
Wyatt Billman and Addie Petersen
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of January.
Aaron and Mehra Smith
Darren and Ruth Mecham
Audra and Christopher Lenda
Elizabeth and Ernest Lengle
Elisabeth and Jesus Romero