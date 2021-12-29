MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of December.

Lynn Elliot and Connie Gomez

Olivia Giles and Brayden Schwab

Brittney Johnson and Anthony Winterfeld

Brooke Esgue and Kenneth Berger

Brandi Johnson and Corey Murdock

Morgan Laird and Kyler Albertson

Mylie Walker and Calvin Udy

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of December.

Christine and Nickolas Voivod

Jerry and Laura Ewell

Brenda and Joseph Parkinson

Cad and Daryleen Christensen

Angela and Zachriel McCoppin

Bren and Britney Howe

David and Jolene Willis

Dustin and Jacqueline Bowersox

Kimberly and Matthew Malan

Teresa and Larry Ketchum

