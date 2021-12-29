Marriages & Divorces Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of December.Lynn Elliot and Connie Gomez Olivia Giles and Brayden SchwabBrittney Johnson and Anthony WinterfeldBrooke Esgue and Kenneth BergerBrandi Johnson and Corey MurdockMorgan Laird and Kyler AlbertsonMylie Walker and Calvin UdyDIVORCESThe following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of December. Christine and Nickolas VoivodJerry and Laura EwellBrenda and Joseph ParkinsonCad and Daryleen ChristensenAngela and Zachriel McCoppinBren and Britney HoweDavid and Jolene WillisDustin and Jacqueline BowersoxKimberly and Matthew MalanTeresa and Larry Ketchum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Marsh, Bryan Burtenshaw, Beverly & Don HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Shippen's 31 points leads Skyline girls to tournament win HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Shots won't fall for Sugar-Salem in tournament opener Ammon woman arrested, reportedly stabbed man in shoulder Bingham County Sheriff charged, admits to threatening woman with gun; remarks met with condemnation Don & Beverly Burtenshaw Bell, Teri Jackson, Jyl Wyoming may weigh ewe hunt to benefit bighorn sheep herds Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.