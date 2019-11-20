Marriott announced as 2019 Veteran of the Year

Most people have a hero, someone they look up to and aspire to be.
For Roy Gibson, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1004, that person is George Marriott.
The VFW announced Marriott as 2019 Veteran of the Year during the veterans appreciation banquet Nov. 9. Marriott is a Korean War veteran and has been a member of the VFW for more than 60 years. Gibson describes Marriott as “one of the most reliable and kind people I have met in my life.”
“George is my hero,” Gibson said. “I think he is that to the vast majority of the people that know George — that’s the way they think of him, and he never thinks of himself that way.”
During his time in the VFW, Marriott has served in numerous capacities, including as post commander. Marriott said he has also been a member of the American Legion for 55 years and the Rigby Lions Club for 40. He was also a city council member for 10 years. He said he enjoys being involved because he loves his community.
“I just love Rigby,” Marriott said. “I used to be able to tell you who lived in every house in Rigby.”
Marriott said everything he is, he owes to his deceased wife, Joyce Marriott.
Gibson said George Marriott is the kind of person who is always there and always willing to help out.
“If you consider all the little things he does a grain of sand, George would be the Sahara Desert,” Gibson said. “He just does that much.”
Gibson said Marriott typically spends 8 to 10 hours per week volunteering and helping people, or hundreds of hours per year. He said he estimates Marriott has put in 30,000 hours in his more than 60 years with the VFW.
“It’s a tremendous amount of service that he’s put in,” Gibson said. “He does this, without wanting any kind of recognition.”
The Veteran of the Year is selected based on how much the individual helps the post and community and how long they have been doing so. Gibson said he could not think of anyone more deserving of the award, in the long run, than Marriott.