Martin looking to maintain district transparency

Newly named Jefferson Joint School District Superintendent Chad Martin is looking to maintain and strengthen relationships with the community and to help the district remain transparent in everything it does.
“One of my goals is to continue the relationships we have. We have great relationships in the community,” he said. “And just to continue that open communication and transparency to better our community.”
Martin said realizing how much of an impact a superintendent could have on the community and the district moved him to want to become the superintendent after Lisa Sherick retired in January.
“Every decision I’ve made professionally—whether it’s assistant principal to principal— it’s always been where can I have the biggest impact on the lives of kids,” he said. “And I felt like this was another step where I could do that.”
Considering he has served as the Director of Secondary Education the last four years, Martin said one of his first priorities as the new superintendent is to spend time with the elementary school program to build relationships with the teachers and to better understand the program.
“Spend some time there to just get a feel for how things are going,” he said.
Overall Martin said he was honored to be selected.
“I am grateful to serve in this capacity,” he said. “I will work collaboratively with patrons, teachers, staff and community leaders with an emphasis on teamwork and a “students first” mindset, to continue moving our district in a positive direction to help all students be college and career ready.
Martin and his wife Katie have four children, all of which attend schools in the district. They include, Miriam (Kindergarten), Kenyan (3rd grade), Sariah (5th grade), Sahlese (8th grade) and Easton (senior).
Martin earned an education specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Northwest Nazarene in 2018 and earned a master’s degree in Education Leadership from the University of Idaho in 2005. He has served as the Director of Secondary Education for the district for the last four years and has served as the interim superintendent since January. He has lived in the Rigby the last 13 years.
“It’s a great honor to be able to serve the community and to be in a community I love and want to be a part of,” he said. “I’m just so grateful for the community and the support they have shown already, and the opportunity I have to work for them and with them.”
Martin was selected out of 18 total applicants. He was one of three finalists for the position that included BYU-Idaho Teacher Education Department Chair Karla LaOrange and Butte County School District 111 Superintendent Joel Wilson.
“We were very excited to have an excellent field of 18 candidates for Superintendent. With the input from staff, parents and the community, we were able to narrow our search down to four candidates. We reviewed our patron survey results, comments from our Superintendent Open House and our interviews with the candidates in determining who would be the best for our district. Mr. Martin emerged as the right fit for our district,” Board Chairman Angie Robison said Feb. 13.