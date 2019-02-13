Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Secondary Education and Interim Superintendent Chad Martin has been named the new superintendent.
Martin was one of three finalists for the position before the board of trustees selected him during tonight's meeting. The other finalists included BYU-Idaho Teacher Education Department Chair Karla LaOrange and Butte County School District 111 Superintendent Joel Wilson.
Details of Martin's contract are planned to be negotiated with Board Chairman Angie Robison.
Former Superintendent Lisa Sherick retired in January.
In other news, the board appointed Leanna Poole as the new Zone 2 Trustee. She will serve out the remainder of former Trustee Keith Nelson's term who resigned in January.