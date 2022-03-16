Candidate filing officially closed on March 11 for the upcoming May 17 Primary Election. Various seats in Jefferson and Clark Counties are open for this election, as well as seats for Legislative District 31.
In Jefferson County, commissioner seats for District 2 and District 3, currently occupied by Scott B. Hancock (REP) and Roger Clark (REP) respectively, are open. Scott Hancock will be running unopposed for the District 2 seat, while Roger Clark will be running against Cathy Shurtliff (REP) for the District 3 seat.
Colleen Poole (REP), current Clerk of the District Court, will be running for Clerk unopposed. Kristine Lund (REP), incumbent County Treasurer, will be running unopposed. Jessica Roach (REP), County Assessor, will be running unopposed. Lavar Summers (REP), County Coroner, will also be running unopposed.
Candidates who filed for Precinct Committeemen are as follows:
Clark: Dale Mortimer, REP, unopposed
Garfield: Renee Stucki, REP, unopposed
Grant: Marshall Hurst, REP, unopposed
Labelle: James Bazil, REP, unopposed
Lewisville: John Erickson, REP, unopposed
Monteview: Linda Cope, REP, unopposed
Rigby 4: Brenda Butikofer, REP, unopposed
Rigby 6: Richard Byram, REP, opposed
Dennis Miller, REP, opposed
Ririe: Theron Josephson, REP, unopposed
Terreton: Cynthia Siddoway, REP, unopposed
In Clark County, Greg Shenton (REP), commissioner for District 2 is running against Katie Cross and Steven Gilger. MaCoy Ward (REP) is running unopposed for commissioner for District 3.
County Assessor Cary May (REP) is running unopposed. County Clerk, Camille Messick is running unopposed. Lana Shwartz, County Treasurer, is running unopposed. County Coroner Brenda Laird is running unopposed.
Candidates who filed for Precinct Committeemen are as follows:
Precinct 1: Jill Grover, REP, unopposed
Precinct 2: Bonnie Stoddard, REP, unopposed
Precinct 3: Paul Messick, REP, unopposed
For Legislative District #31, State Senator Van Burtenshaw (REP) is running unopposed. State Representative Karey Hanks (REP) is running against Jerald Raymond (REP) and Connie Delaney (DEM). State Representative Rod Furniss (REP) is running against Darnell Shipp (REP).