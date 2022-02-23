Various seats are open for the May 17 Primary Election in both Jefferson and Clark Counties, as well as State Senator and State Representative seats A and B.
Two County Commissioner seats are open in each county. In Jefferson County, Commissioner seat for District two, currently occupied by Scott B. Hancock, is open for a four year term, and the Commissioner seat for District three, held by Roger Clark, is is open for a two year term.
Likewise, in Clark County, the Commissioner seat for District two, occupied by Greg Shenton, is open for a four year term, and for District three, held by MaCoy Ward, is open for a two year term.
Jefferson and Clark both have open seats for County Clerk, held by Colleen Poole in Jefferson County, and Camille Messick in Clark County.
The office of County Assessors is open in both counties this election as well. The current assessors are Jessica Roach in Jefferson, and Carrie May in Clark.
Both Counties have an open seat for County Treasurer, held by Kristine Lund in Jefferson County and Lana Shwartz in Clark County.
County Coroners in both counties are also up for election. The coroner for Jefferson county is currently LaVar Summers. In Clark County the coroner is currently Brenda Laird.
Twenty Precinct Committeemen seats are open in Jefferson County, and three are open in Clark County.
Three legislative seats are open for Idaho this year, as well, including the State Senate seat currently occupied by Van Burtenshaw, and both Representative seats, occupied by Karey Hanks and Rod Furniss.
The filing period for candidacy begins on Feb. 28 and ends March 11. Jefferson County residents hoping to file or nominate candidates for the Primary Election can do so in Jefferson County at the County Courthouse, or on their website. Clark County residents can file at the Clark County Courthouse, or can request to file electronically.