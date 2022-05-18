May water storage outlook improves after cooler temperatures and wetter conditions

The cooler-than-average temperatures Idaho experienced in the past month may allow for an improved outlook for water supply across the state this year, according to officials of the Idaho Water Supply Committee at a special meeting held May 12 in Boise.
Typically the Water Supply Committee end their annual meetings in April. However, the committee extended their meeting time this year due to the dramatic changes occurring between April and May according to Hydrologist David Hoekema, with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
“Drought signals were developed a couple of months early this year,” said John Hildreth with Idaho Power, applauding the various professionals involved in watching the water levels for irrigators in the state. “They saw drought conditions and began filling early.”
While still falling in the drought range for the irrigation year, many of those professionals saw the recent cold and wet weather as a dramatic improvement from the forecasts shared at the April meeting.
According to Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist with the Idaho Snow Survey, the Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) in the Snake River above Heise in March through April fell relatively low, within the minimum percentile. However, from April to May 12, SWE increased, nearly meeting the Median of SWE data gathered between 1991 and 2020.
SWE in the Salmon Falls Basin, which in March through April remained just below the Median SWE, fell above the median in early May.
April, according to Tappa, had a below normal streamflow. He stated the below-average conditions could be attributed to one or a mixture of three factors. He stated these conditions could be a result of below-normal snowpack and precipitation for the year, long-term hydrologic drought memory or even unseasonable cool temperatures this spring.
Tappa stated if it is due to unseasonably cool temperatures, this would mean Idaho will have more run-off later in the season.
“We can’t really put a finger on what to expect in this season,” Tappa said. “If the cooler weather continues, we can expect to see the run-off exceed expectations.”
Geoffrey Walters with the Northwest River Forecast Center agrees with Tappa concerning the timing of the water run-off. The winter season, he said, saw precipitation levels well-below average, but the precipitation over the last month was near normal, and the cooler temperatures have delayed snowmelt, changing the timing of run-off.
Idaho can likely expect for these colder than average conditions to persist into June, but the precipitation accumulation has only just neared the normal rate for the month, Walters stated, causing streamflow to still fall below normal conditions for the year as a whole.
“It would take a substantial amount of precipitation to make up for the below-normal snowpack,” Walters said. “It would take quite a bit to lift us back into normal conditions.”
However, over the next month, weather forecasts expect conditions to remain in the cooler pattern, further delaying the snow-pack melt.
“The snow-pack melt delay may come into fruition,” Walters said. “It has changed the outlook of run-off... This may be below-normal run-off, but the monthly volumes for June on are expected to be near normal.”
Along with cooler temperatures and wetter conditions, Jeremy Dalling with the Bureau of Reclamation insisted the last month saw less use of stored water, compared to April usage in 2021.
Due to the precipitation in April and early May, the Bureau of Reclamation saw less of a demand for irrigation, meaning they will have more water carrying over into the storages for May.
According to Dalling, water carry-over is important as it allows the Bureau to mitigate more severe drought conditions in the future.
While some outlooks have improved in the past month, Heokema reminded the meeting attendees of Idaho State Governor Brad Little’s Drought Declaration at the end of April.
He emphasized the declaration’s importance in allowing irrigator’s to make emergency transfers in water rights, as well as reminding them of the financial assistance they can receive during this year’s irrigation season.
The Idaho Water Supply Committee will resume meetings in the Fall, according to Hoekema.