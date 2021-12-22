Meet Idaho’s 'Cabbage Patch Kid' who just won a $1,000 scholarship

A Menan student just earned a lot of “green” after being selected as Idaho’s winner of the Bonnie Plants’ third-grade cabbage program.
Peter Cammans of Roberts Elementary School has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie as well as Best in State bragging rights for growing a 5-pound cabbage.
Bonnie relaunched the cabbage program this year as a remote friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors. With so much stress surrounding learning during the pandemic, connecting with nature through gardening has never been more rewarding for the physical and mental well-being of kids.
At the start of the program, Bonnie sent each participating student a starter O.S. Cross variety cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant every step of the way. Once fully grown, students took a photo with their cabbage and submitted it for a chance to win.
Peter was selected by Bonnie Plants based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of their cabbage.
“It’s truly amazing to see firsthand how the third-grade cabbage program is able to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and grow our next generation of gardeners,” said Angela Thomas, corporate communications manager at Bonnie Plants. “We’re proud of all of this year’s participants and would like to congratulate Peter whose hard work is paying off.”