Memorial Rodeo goes off without a hitch

After a downpour of hail and rain the Friday night before, there was another successful annual Memorial Rodeo was held in Dubois Sept. 7. The Hoggan Rodeo Company provided rough stock to be used. Events for various ages took place. Here are the results of those events:
Sheep Riding: first place – Colton Merrill scored 65; second place – Tyler Morgan scored 64; third place – Garret Westergard scored 59.
Steer Riding: only one who scored – Kie Kirby with 60 points.
Tie Down Roping: first place – Justin Williams with a time of 16.5; second place – Clay Tyree with a time of 17.8.
Steer Wrestling: only one who scored – Ethan Smith with a time of 24.0.
Ribbon Roping: first place – Boedre Reynolds & Morgan Reynolds time of 6.9; second place – Marty Pettingill & Wyatt James time of 13.8.
Saddle Bronc: one who scored – Carson Bingham scored 62.
Stock Saddle: first place – Colton Merrill scored 65; second place – Tyler Morgan scored 64; third place – Garret Westergard scored 59.
Break Away Roping: first place – Makenna Hubler with a time of 1.7; second place – Jill Lufkin with a time of 1.8; third place – Kara Avery with a time of 2.1; and 4th place – Lacey Reynolds with a time of 2.2.
Barrel Racing: first place – Harley Daw with a time of 18.34; second place – Breanna Jenkins with a time of 18.41; third place – Danaye Eaton with a time of 18.63.
Junior Barrel Racing: first place – Kenedie Balster time of 18.31; second place – Paige Tonks time of 19.41; third place – Grace Lerwill time of 19.68.
Pee Wee Barrel Racing: first place – Lucy James time of 19.75; second place – Waylon James time of 20.75; third place – Charly Miller time of 20.82.
Team Roping: first place – Rhett Hansen & Kenny Clapp with a time of 6.2; second place – Chet Kirkpatrick & Sam McGarry with a time of 7.7; third place – Caleb Williams & Justin Williams with a time of 8.0.
Pole Bending: first place – Makenna Hubler with a time of 23.57.
Junior Pole Bending: first place – Grace Lerwill time of 22.28; second place – Paige Tonks time of 22.50; third place – Ireland Weeks with a time of 22.87.
Pee Wee Pole Bending: first place – Charly Miller time of 26.19; second place – Lucy James time of 27.16; third place– Waylon James time of 29.85.
Bull Riding: with many worthy riders, there were none who stayed on for eight seconds to score … the bulls won that day.
There was also a “Cash Cow” that ambitious children chased around the arena in attempt to grab cash money taped onto a cow.