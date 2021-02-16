Me'n Stans building sees the end of an era

After shutting down and switching hands a few times, the Me'n Stans building was officially demolished the week of Feb. 17. Rhodehouse Construction completed the demolition for $47,320 in addition to having to clean and level the lot. The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency purchased the building before having asbestos abatement done and then the demo. Once the Urban Renewal board accepts the Requests for Proposals paperwork, bids for new businesses will be accepted for approximately 30 days.