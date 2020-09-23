The city of Menan will move back to their regular Fourth of July celebration for 2021 with a few adjustments.
Event Chair Mikelle Bronson sent out a survey to the residents of Menan to get a feel for how they would like the event to evolve in the future, which came back in support of holding the event as usual in 2021 but with more parking enforcement and safety measures.
According to City Clerk Allison Pettingill, the city will be limiting parking near where the fireworks are lit as well as parking and seating along the parade route.
“We had some semi truck drivers last year tell us they were concerned about kids being in the road trying to get candy,” Pettingill said.
Candy will no longer be allowed to be thrown from floats and those wishing to hand out candy will have to have representatives walk alongside the float and throw candy past the fog lines, as they would like spectators to stay behind the fog lines from now on.
“We’re not cancelling or getting rid of it,” Pettingill said. “We wanted to get the residents’ thoughts because they’re really the ones that feel the impact of it.”
The Menan Fourth of July celebration for 2020 looked largely different from pre-COVID times, with a small flag ceremony, a speech and a visit from the Veterans of Foreign wars giving residents an intimate celebration of Independence Day.
The event usually brings in over 20,000 people from around southeast Idaho and even outside of Idaho.