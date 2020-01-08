Menan is seeking a $70,000 facility planning grant to, in part, send cameras into the city’s sewer system for inspection.
Matt Walker, Menan public works director, said the inspection will bring a better understanding of the system.
“There’s been a lot of new additions, a couple cul-de-sacs and subdivisions have been built,” Walker said. “So, we don’t have documentation of those lines.”
Walker said he has wanted to have the lines “TVed” for a couple of years. He said it is recommended every 10 years, and he said he thinks 15 years has passed since cameras went through the lines last.
Marvin Fielding, with engineering firm Keller Associates, said the line inspection reveals the condition of sewer pump stations, information about wastewater treatment ponds and the capacity of the city’s land application. He said having a visual of the lines will allow city employees to identify problems and create a plan to maintain the system.
“It gives them a prioritized list of improvements that need to be done,” Fielding said.
The $70,000 grant requires a 50% match, meaning Menan would be responsible for $35,000 if the city were to receive it.
Lewisville officials are also interested in collecting information about residents’ wastewater.
The city does not currently have a sewer system, but officials are considering creating a centralized system, possibly connected to Menan’s. Lewisville Mayor George Judd said hooking to Menan is expected to cost a nearly prohibitive $8.5 million.
Judd said city officials and others are continuing to look into funding for the system. He said a recent idea to increase the odds the city will receive grants for the system is to create a development plan and survey the quality of residents’ water.
“If they come back and say ‘Yeah, you know, one third of the wells are not very safe,’ then that may spark some interest” Judd said.
Judd said in the 20 years he has lived in Lewisville, his water has not been tested. He indicated the same may be true for others, as well.
“Currently we don’t know if residents are happy with their water or not,” he said.
Judd said grants may be available for the survey and development plan. Fielding said he did not know much about Lewisville seeking a survey of water quality, but said data on the current septic systems could help Lewisville’s chances of receiving grants.
“If they can demonstrate … that their septic systems and cesspools are adversely impacting their drinking water, then they have a stronger case for getting funded for their wastewater study,” Fielding said.