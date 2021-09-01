MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Menan City Building.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Summer Hours will end Sept. 3.

The Menan Stake will be having baptisms for the wards in the stake Sept. 4 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours are starting up again Sept. 7. It will be every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The theme for the story hour will be the same both days.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Hours are changing Sept. 7. The fall/winter hours will be: Monday 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday 1 to 5p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday 1 to 5 p.m.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 1- Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 2- Hamburger, Hamburger bun, pinto beans, cooked baby carrots, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 3- Super Beef Nachos, fresh veggies, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 7- Tyson Chicken Nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fruit choices and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Sept. 1- Louise Gitchell; Sept. 2- Mary Hernandez; Sept. 4- Cathy Morgan.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you