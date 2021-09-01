Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Menan City Building.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Summer Hours will end Sept. 3.
•
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms for the wards in the stake Sept. 4 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours are starting up again Sept. 7. It will be every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The theme for the story hour will be the same both days.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Hours are changing Sept. 7. The fall/winter hours will be: Monday 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday 1 to 5p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday 1 to 5 p.m.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 1- Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 2- Hamburger, Hamburger bun, pinto beans, cooked baby carrots, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 3- Super Beef Nachos, fresh veggies, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 7- Tyson Chicken Nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fruit choices and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 1- Louise Gitchell; Sept. 2- Mary Hernandez; Sept. 4- Cathy Morgan.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.