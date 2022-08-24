The City of Menan will be asking its citizens to vote on another 2-year budget override for an additional $40,000 a year for city road maintenance.
Menan held a public hearing for the override on Aug. 11, which was well attended according to Mayor Tad Haight. He stated most of the citizens who spoke at the meeting were for the override.
"We had ten people, and nobody was enthused," Haight said regarding the hearing attendees. "[They said] 'Yeah, somebody's got to pay for it, and they're our roads, we need to work on them before they're too far to save,' you know?"
Prior to the meeting, Haight sent out a letter to all of the voters in the district with an informational letter detailing the work which was done with with the previous override money. In the letter, he said, the council asked the voters once again for an override to continue the work and perform maintenance on their roads.
In the letter, the city stated they would like to continue sealcoating the rest of the city streets, now that Main Street is finished. The letter states the narrower streets will be much cheaper to complete due to the cost of sealcoat compared to overlay and the size of the streets themselves. The city expects to cover a lot more mileage with the same amount of money.
"When you gave us the override, we promised that every penny would be spent on roads. And we have lived up to that promise," the letter stated.
Three years ago, Menan asked its citizens for an identical tax override. According to Haight, at the time, the citizens were against it at the time of the public hearing. However, the simple majority voted in favor of the override at the election, Haight said.
With the override money, Menan's letter to its constituents stated the city was able to smooth, repair and chip seal Main street around the railroad tracks on the west end of town. They were also able to overlay main street.
In total, with the overlay, Haight stated Menan spent $63,995 with the $40,000 override in the first year, and $63,507 in the second year with the $40,000 override. The letter stated all additional funds for these projects were transferred from other "less pressing" projects.
"It's too bad that most of it was absorbed by one road. But it's a big, heavily trafficked road. Had we let it degrade past recovery, it would have cost the city well over a million dollars to replace the street down to it's gravel bed," the letter said, stressing the importance of street repairs.
After the public hearing, the council moved to proceed with the request and put the override on the ballot. The election will be held on November 8, 2022.
Haight communicated through the letter the importance of voting and asked his constituents express their priorities.
"Whether you vote yes or no that is an entirely personal matter. But vote. We owe it to the Republic as an honor and a duty."