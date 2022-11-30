With 62 percent of Menan voters in favor of the proposed budget override in the Nov. 8 election, city officials are preparing a plan for the next phase in road repairs.
Of 242 total voters, according to livevoterturnout.com, 150 Menan residents voted to allow a two-year budget override of $40,000 a year to continue fixing the city’s roads.
“I’m very proud of Menan,” said Mayor Tad Haight. “In Menan, we’re very pragmatic. I think people know that we have to maintain our roads or we or our kids have to pay more.”
This override is the third override proposed in the city, but only the second one to pass. According to Haight, the city decidedly opposed the first proposal. However, the second, and current override, barely scraped a majority.
“I think this time people really believe we’ll put the money in the roads,” he stated, while mentioning that legally, if an override for roads is passed, the money is required to be put toward roads.
Now, in the aftermath of the election, Haight and Menan Public Works Director Matt Walker are assessing the city’s roads to determine where they can start after the money is released for their use in a year.
Currently Menan has a transportation plan which is accurate, though aged, Haight said, which they can use to pick out two or three roads to earmark for improvement projects. He stated they will likely start with chip sealing.
With the previous override, most of the money was used up by Main Street. Haight stated with Main St. completed, the council hopes to get more mileage completed on some of the smaller streets in town, as they are narrower and don’t have quite the square footage of Main.
Until the money is released for use in a year, thought, Haight stated, they may focus next year’s project on fixing the edges of roads that have broken off.
“The edges are breaking off, you know, where mail carriers, pull off to the side. That breaks the edges and then getting back on the road breaks more,” Haight said.
In the meantime, Menan has been working with Engineer Brent Crowther with Civilize Engineering to adopt a standard for public works construction which Haight believes could help protect the city’s roads.
At the City Council’s Oct. 13 meeting, Haight expressed a concern regarding how much a developer can cut into roads and what the specifications and standard of repair should be.
“Once roads degrade past a certain point,” Haight said at the time, “they can’t be repaired, they have to be completely replaced and that costs much more than the repair.”
The State Department of Public Works has a standard which the council looked at their meeting. This standard regulates the construction and quality of public works projects, creating regimented specifications and the costs. Haight believes this could help ensure minimal damage is done during development within the city limits.
The City of Menan may also be putting together a pre-planning committee, or a Subdivision Development Committee, which will allow prospective developers and a city committee to sit down and discuss all specifications outlined in City Code before developers present plats.
The purpose of this committee, Haight said, would be to give developers a heads-up on what is and isn’t allowed according to the city’s ordinances.
Haight stated there are people in town interested in getting this together. People he would like to have on the committee would be Walker, with public works, Allyson Pettingill, the city Clerk, and former Council and Planning and Zoning member Noel Raymond who Haight stated is very familiar with City ordinances and always tries to ensure those ordinances are followed.
Right now, Haight stated he appreciates the people of Menan for sacrificing in order to ensure the roads can be maintained and cared for.
