The Menan City council met June 11 and discussed the proposed dump. With COVID-19 setbacks, Mayor Tad Haight stated meetings and progress on projects have been on hold.
The next step in the proposed dump would include meeting with the Planning and Zoning committee as the project focuses on land use issues. The location of the dump is east of the Valley Wide store.
Justin Anderson purchased the warehouse located at the corner of 3500 E and Menan Lorenzo Highway and wants to create a recreational vehicle dump in the area.
Previously, Tim Hale stated he liked the location and the city stated a public meeting would need to be held for resident feedback. Originally, the project was anticipated to be completed at the beginning of the summer.
The council then discussed the Area of Impact Agreement with Jefferson County, which Haight says is still not going anywhere.
“We’re trying to encourage people to get things going again,” he said.
Haight says the city and the county have essentially been playing phone tag, but that the agreement is still based mainly on Rigby’s agreement with the county.
“We want to get it done but we’ve got to get everyone in the same room,” he stated.
The city also received a grant for half of the funds to examine the current sewer system to clean and check the damage, a process Haight says is rather expensive, before moving forward with a new sewer project.