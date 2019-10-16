In the only contested city council election in Jefferson and Clark counties, one of the candidates for the position has unofficially dropped out of the race.
Menan City Council candidate Ken Meacham said he has decided not to actively campaign. Meacham is unable to formally withdraw from the race as the Sept. 20 deadline to do so has passed.
“There’s just been some family issues and other things come forward,” Meacham said.
Meacham said he plans to stay involved with the city as a volunteer. However, he said he does not feel he can give enough attention to a city council position at this time. Meacham said though he will still be on the ballot, he does not anticipate being elected.
“If I got elected, I would do my best to make it work,” Meacham said.
The other two candidates running for the two city council positions are Troy O. Hanson and Ron Jones. The Jefferson Star sent out election questions prior to Meacham’s announcement. As the election is still officially contested, here are Hanson’s and Jones’s answers to election questions:
RON JONES (incumbent)
Occupations and age: I am a retired teacher from School District 251. I spent 38 years in secondary education primarily teaching U.S. Government. I am 72 years old.
Education: BA Brigham Young University.
How long have you lived in Menan? I am a six year resident of Menan.
Why do you want to run for City Council? I am running for a second term on the Menan City Council. I want to continue doing the City’s business on behalf of our constituents. I hope to be a part of helping to solve several issues facing the city. I want to continue working on the following concerns: our deteriorating city streets, an agreement with Jefferson County concerning our impact zone, developing an updated comprehensive plan, and planning for the smart growth of our city.
What experience do you bring to the office of city council? One term on the City Council.
What do you think is the biggest issue facing the citizens of Menan and how should it be addressed? Our biggest problem is the deterioration of our city street system. We have to obtain the funds to do this. We are looking for grants to help with funding as well as having a vote on a dedicated, line item, two year levy for street improvement.
If elected, what would you like to see change in Menan? The change I would like see in the city is with communication and citizen involvement. I would invite citizens to show up at council meetings, public hearings, special work meetings, and informational meetings. We need their input and knowledge of issues to help with the problems we face. To be knowledgeable, our citizens must be informed. They can be informed if they become involved by attending meetings and participating in public discussions. We need to encourage citizens to communicate with the council expressing their concerns and what they like about our city government.
TROY O. HANSON
Occupations and age: I work as a Nurse Practitioner for Madison Memorial Hospital. I am 39 years of age.
Education: I graduated in 1998 from Rigby High School. I earned a Bachelor’s of Science from University of Alaska in Anchorage in 2006, and in 2016, a Masters of Science in Nursing from Troy University in Troy Alabama.
How long have you lived in Menan? I grew up in Menan from age 5 until I moved out at 18 years old. Since moving out I have lived in many different states for education, work, and as a missionary. After college, my wife and I decided to return to Menan to raise our children in 2009. Some of the best people I’ve known live in this area.
Why do you want to run for City Council? A member of city council is a public officer that works for the good of the people so I would be serving my hometown as many others have done before. I am running so that I can be a member of the city council who has lived for many years in and around Menan, and I would like to contribute to the discussion within the council itself, and between residents of Menan and the council from that standpoint. I would like to get to know more people in my community.
What experience do you bring to the office of city council? A city council member position is a leadership position from my perspective. I’m happy to say that in other leadership positions I have held I have been able to work well with people and stay on task. As a resident who has been involved with community activities on multiple occasions, I value having leadership that is supportive of individual members of the community, organized, and willing to do all tasks that others are involved in. Any community is as good as the residents make it and that product can come from regular people, such as myself, spending time in city leadership trying to do good things.
What do you think is the biggest issue facing the citizens of Menan and how should it be addressed? Menan has some budgetary decisions to make as the cost of the services the city provides has increased. I would like to be a part of that discussion as it moves forward. Addressing this problem ideally would start with having more opportunity for communication at basic levels, focusing on face-to-face interaction so all positions are clear and the benefit of many options can be seen. If a mutually beneficial option does not arise more time or work may be required, but maximizing involvement itself would have been a small win.
If elected, what would you like to see change in Menan? I chose to return to Menan because, in addition to living in a smaller more quiet place, I value that there are respectful, community-minded people here.