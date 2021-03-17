The Menan City Council held their monthly meeting March 11, approving a contract for the the wastewater system project that will be an updated study of the city’s sewer lines.
Council members awarded a contract for a wastewater system improvement project to Civilized Engineering for engineering and associated services for the planning and design of a wastewater system improvement.
“All the companies that put in were very qualified and it was really close when we did the scoring,” said Mayor Tad Haight. “They were well-seasoned companies that have done a lot of sewage jobs for other cities. They all submitted pretty good proposals.”
Companies were rated on Capability to Perform Project, Relevant Project Experience, Qualifications of Project Team and Project Approach and Schedule.
Haight stated that they expect the project to being about 60 days and that they should be starting soon. The company will first do an analysis of the system before doing the actual videoing and photographing of the system.
Menan put out a request for proposals in Jan. with companies being rated on qualifications, not price, as 50% of the project is being covered by grant money. The grant will cover $25,000 of the $50,000 cost to complete a video inspection of the city’s sewer lines. The grant is through the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.