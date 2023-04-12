A current subdivision proposal in the City of Menan has raised some concerns among the Menan City Council. These concerns have prompted the council to request the developer move forward with a planned unit development (PUD) instead of a subdivision.
The developer, Ensign Homes, LLC. owned by Jorelle and Andrew McClellan, has planned to develop approximately 24 acres just north of the Valley Wide Co-op on 3500 E in Menan. There could be up to 20 or 30 proposed lots, according to Menan Mayor Tad Haight, which would be incredibly narrow.
“We want to give them a PUD instead,” Haight said, “to give the development more of a Menan feel.”
Most of the lots are small, Haight said. This would result in a number of driveways on a main road within 60 or 50 feet of each other. A PUD would be a trade of sorts, like a conditional use permit, with some give and take between the city and the developer to allow them to move forward with the development.
“The lot sizes are in compliance with code,” Haight said, however he also expressed that something being in compliance doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best solution for a piece of land.
According to Haight, this issue will be further discussed in future meetings.
In other business at the same meeting, the council discussed the addition of stops signs to the north and south-bound sides of 3565 E and 630 N.
Haight stated the signs are practically a “done deal,” as the roads in question are within city limits.
“It’s the very last few hundred feet of Hitt Road,” Haight explained, referring to that area of 3500 E. “And it’s become a race way.”
Several people, including young adults and teens, hit the intersection and decide to test how quickly they can drive, according to Haight.
In an effort to slow motorists on the road they have asked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to help patrol the area. However, while he said it does help a little bit, deputies also tend to have other issues to tend to as they are called to help out with greater offenses.
“We’ve had a few near misses there,” he stated.
While the addition of the stop signs is almost a sure-thing, the Menan City Council draft minutes from March 9 state the issue will be revisited in May as the ground remains too frozen to install the signs currently.
