Menan City Council discusses rewriting animal ordinance
At the Menan City Council meeting held Sept. 9, the council was informed by a city resident about who was having troubles with a neighbor who was not confining or controlling their chickens.
The council discussed the animal ordinance the City of Menan has because the ordinance only covers dogs and the council can’t do anything about chickens disrupting someone’s flowers.
According to the city’s code, it’s “unlawful for any owner to allow or permit any dog, whether licensed or not, to be or remain upon the streets or alleys of the City, or in any public place in the City, or upon any other premises without the consent of the person in possession of such premises, unless such dog shall be in the charge of a person and controlled by a leash.”
The council members discussed changing the animal ordinance to encompass all animals and not just dogs.
When glancing at Menan’s Facebook page, it isn’t uncommon to see dozens of posts for dogs that had run away from home or had been seen roaming the roads, or even found in someone else’s backyard.
Haight states the ramifications for not following the ordinance will remain the same regardless of the type of animal.
Menan city code states, “Any person violating a provision of this chapter shall be guilty of an infraction on the first offense, and shall be fined not more than one hundred dollars ($100.00) for that offense; an infraction on the second offense, and shall be fined not more than $300.00 for that offense; a misdemeanor on the third offense and each offense thereafter, and shall be fined not more than $1,000.00 and/or jailed for not more than six months for that offense.”
Mayor Tad Haight said the council is currently just in discussions and is considering updating their animal nuisance ordinance.